Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) versus Beverly Hills Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHBCQ) Financial Review

Beverly Hills Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHBCQ) and Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Beverly Hills Bancorp and Hancock Whitney’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beverly Hills Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Hancock Whitney $1.38 billion 2.89 -$45.17 million ($0.75) -61.36

Beverly Hills Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hancock Whitney.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.9% of Hancock Whitney shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of Beverly Hills Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Hancock Whitney shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Beverly Hills Bancorp and Hancock Whitney’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beverly Hills Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Hancock Whitney 27.84% 11.39% 1.15%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Beverly Hills Bancorp and Hancock Whitney, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beverly Hills Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Hancock Whitney 0 0 3 1 3.25

Hancock Whitney has a consensus target price of $37.25, indicating a potential downside of 19.06%. Given Hancock Whitney’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hancock Whitney is more favorable than Beverly Hills Bancorp.

Summary

Hancock Whitney beats Beverly Hills Bancorp on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Beverly Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Beverly Hills Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company that conducts banking and lending operations through its wholly owned subsidiary First Bank of Beverly Hills. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Rolling Hills, CA.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Gulfport, MS.

