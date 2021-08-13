Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Boosts Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,324 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OKE. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $53.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.28 and a fifty-two week high of $57.55.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 263.38%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.31.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

