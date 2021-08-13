Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Buys 140 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,816 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 1.8% during the first quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 6,637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 6.6% during the first quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 81.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

Shares of MKSI opened at $146.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.78 and a twelve month high of $199.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.39.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.09. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 22.64%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.84%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up previously from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. MKS Instruments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.20.

In related news, SVP David Philip Henry sold 284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.70, for a total value of $53,022.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,180.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

Read More: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI).

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.