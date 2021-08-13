Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 28.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EWT. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the first quarter worth $49,797,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2,767.1% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 540,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,277,000 after acquiring an additional 521,625 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 3,586.3% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 388,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,268,000 after acquiring an additional 377,525 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 89.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 700,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,972,000 after acquiring an additional 330,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 107.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 559,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,518,000 after acquiring an additional 290,252 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWT opened at $63.57 on Friday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 1-year low of $42.55 and a 1-year high of $65.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.75.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

Featured Article: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.