Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $56,000 Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,616 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 671.5% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 15.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,782,392 shares in the company, valued at $58,430,232. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $13,315,414.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,070,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,427,993.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,047,688 shares of company stock worth $186,042,777 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $24.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.67. The firm has a market cap of $46.71 billion and a PE ratio of 131.00. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $341.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.22 million. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

