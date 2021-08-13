Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $65,000 Stock Position in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its stake in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,229 shares of the information security company’s stock after selling 5,665 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in FireEye were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of FireEye in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,095,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in FireEye by 38.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 766,659 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $15,004,000 after buying an additional 211,894 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in FireEye by 7.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,424,195 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $67,011,000 after buying an additional 232,676 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in FireEye by 20.8% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 168,778 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 29,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in FireEye by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 70.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FEYE opened at $18.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.28. FireEye, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.26 and a 1-year high of $25.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.09 and a beta of 1.10.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information security company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.18. FireEye had a negative net margin of 22.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.37%. On average, analysts forecast that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.18 per share, for a total transaction of $201,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,645.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John P. Watters purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.75 per share, for a total transaction of $468,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 253,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,755,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 71,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,288,670 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FEYE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of FireEye in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of FireEye from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of FireEye from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.11.

FireEye, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

