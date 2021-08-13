Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Makes New Investment in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 2.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 3.7% during the first quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 21,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Echo Global Logistics by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $489,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,776,471.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ECHO opened at $31.75 on Friday. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $37.65. The firm has a market cap of $845.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.49.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 13.45%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens upped their price objective on Echo Global Logistics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.86.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services. It offers truckload, small parcel, intermodal, domestic air and expedited services, and international transportation solutions. The company was founded by Bradley A. Keywell and Eric P.

