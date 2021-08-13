HC Wainwright Increases Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Price Target to $250.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its price objective increased by analysts at HC Wainwright from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ALNY. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.60.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $200.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.47 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $175.51. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $119.29 and a fifty-two week high of $209.73.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.61). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.43% and a negative net margin of 128.96%. The company had revenue of $220.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.67) EPS. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 112.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 1,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $267,036.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,328. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 53,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $10,559,736.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,318 shares of company stock worth $16,509,248. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,789,000 after acquiring an additional 5,516 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 23,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after buying an additional 7,629 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

