HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST)

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $51.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 271.45% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on Tempest Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.75.
NASDAQ:TPST opened at $13.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.46. Tempest Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.39 and a 52-week high of $41.55.
Tempest Therapeutics Company Profile
Millendo Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in seeking distinct and transformative treatments where there is a significant unmet medical need. The company was founded by Julia C. Owens in January 2012 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.
