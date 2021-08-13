Head to Head Comparison: AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) versus Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE:RTP)

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) and Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE:RTP) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get AeroVironment alerts:

This table compares AeroVironment and Reinvent Technology Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AeroVironment 5.91% 9.42% 7.65% Reinvent Technology Partners N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for AeroVironment and Reinvent Technology Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AeroVironment 0 1 4 0 2.80 Reinvent Technology Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

AeroVironment presently has a consensus price target of $115.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.04%. Given AeroVironment’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe AeroVironment is more favorable than Reinvent Technology Partners.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AeroVironment and Reinvent Technology Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AeroVironment $394.91 million 6.50 $23.33 million $2.10 49.32 Reinvent Technology Partners N/A N/A -$63.90 million N/A N/A

AeroVironment has higher revenue and earnings than Reinvent Technology Partners.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.2% of AeroVironment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.4% of Reinvent Technology Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of AeroVironment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AeroVironment beats Reinvent Technology Partners on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc. engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

About Reinvent Technology Partners

Reinvent Technology Partners does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.