Head to Head Comparison: Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) versus Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) and Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Alpine Immune Sciences has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Alpine Immune Sciences and Eagle Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpine Immune Sciences 0 0 3 0 3.00 Eagle Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Alpine Immune Sciences currently has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 116.22%. Given Alpine Immune Sciences’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Alpine Immune Sciences is more favorable than Eagle Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Alpine Immune Sciences and Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpine Immune Sciences -288.70% -66.38% -24.91% Eagle Pharmaceuticals 7.89% 7.87% 5.67%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alpine Immune Sciences and Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpine Immune Sciences $9.34 million 23.68 -$27.94 million ($1.34) -6.90 Eagle Pharmaceuticals $187.80 million 3.33 $11.99 million $0.87 54.87

Eagle Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Alpine Immune Sciences. Alpine Immune Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eagle Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.1% of Alpine Immune Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.2% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 57.8% of Alpine Immune Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.3% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Eagle Pharmaceuticals beats Alpine Immune Sciences on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline includes ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for B cell-mediated autoimmune/inflammatory diseases. The company has a collaboration agreement with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company for the research, development, and commercialization of ALPN-101; and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc to develop next-generation SPEAR T cell products. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L. Tarriff on January 2, 2007 and is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, NJ.

