Head to Head Review: Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) and Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR)

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) and Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Daseke and Astra Space’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Daseke 3.52% 90.83% 6.25% Astra Space N/A N/A N/A

34.8% of Daseke shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.7% of Astra Space shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.2% of Daseke shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Daseke and Astra Space’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Daseke $1.45 billion 0.41 $4.10 million $0.52 18.38 Astra Space N/A N/A -$7.34 million N/A N/A

Daseke has higher revenue and earnings than Astra Space.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Daseke and Astra Space, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Daseke 0 1 3 0 2.75 Astra Space 0 0 1 0 3.00

Daseke currently has a consensus price target of $10.17, indicating a potential upside of 6.35%. Astra Space has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.74%. Given Astra Space’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Astra Space is more favorable than Daseke.

Summary

Daseke beats Astra Space on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc. provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture. It also offers logistical planning and warehousing services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 2,953 company-owned tractors and 2,099 independent owned contractors tractors; and 11,579 trailers. Daseke, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

Astra Space Company Profile

Astra Space, Inc. operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.

