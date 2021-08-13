Head-To-Head Review: ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) vs. Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT)

ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) and Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for ProSight Global and Safety Insurance Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProSight Global 0 3 0 0 2.00 Safety Insurance Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

ProSight Global currently has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.17%. Given ProSight Global’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ProSight Global is more favorable than Safety Insurance Group.

Risk and Volatility

ProSight Global has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Safety Insurance Group has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ProSight Global and Safety Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProSight Global 6.11% 7.39% 1.49% Safety Insurance Group 19.88% 15.71% 6.60%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.8% of ProSight Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.8% of Safety Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of ProSight Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Safety Insurance Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ProSight Global and Safety Insurance Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProSight Global $816.11 million 0.69 $22.23 million $0.91 14.12 Safety Insurance Group $846.25 million 1.45 $138.21 million N/A N/A

Safety Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than ProSight Global.

Summary

Safety Insurance Group beats ProSight Global on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

ProSight Global Company Profile

ProSight Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entrepreneurial specialty insurance company in the United States. It underwrites insurance coverages in the lines of commercial auto, general liability, workers' compensation, commercial multiple perils, and others. The company serves customers in construction, consumer service, marine and energy, media and entertainment, professional service, real estate, sports, and transportation industries. ProSight Global, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

