Head to Head Review: The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) and Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT)

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) and Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

Get The AZEK alerts:

This table compares The AZEK and Karat Packaging’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The AZEK -8.42% 8.82% 5.93% Karat Packaging N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for The AZEK and Karat Packaging, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The AZEK 1 3 9 1 2.71 Karat Packaging 0 0 7 0 3.00

The AZEK currently has a consensus target price of $47.15, suggesting a potential upside of 15.71%. Karat Packaging has a consensus target price of $24.33, suggesting a potential downside of 0.68%. Given The AZEK’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe The AZEK is more favorable than Karat Packaging.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The AZEK and Karat Packaging’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The AZEK $899.26 million 7.01 -$122.23 million $0.59 69.07 Karat Packaging N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Karat Packaging has lower revenue, but higher earnings than The AZEK.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.3% of The AZEK shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.3% of Karat Packaging shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of The AZEK shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

The AZEK beats Karat Packaging on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc. engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions. The company was formerly known as CPG Newco LLC and changed its name to The AZEK Company Inc. in June 2020. The AZEK Company Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Karat Packaging

Karat Packaging Inc. manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names. The company offers its products to domestic and regional distributors, restaurant chains, retail establishments, and online customers. It also provides new product development, design, printing, and logistics services. Karat Packaging Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Chino, California.

Receive News & Ratings for The AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.