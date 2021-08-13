Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $163.52 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) to post $163.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heartland Express’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $170.06 million and the lowest is $158.60 million. Heartland Express posted sales of $162.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Heartland Express will report full-year sales of $629.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $621.82 million to $643.08 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $640.47 million, with estimates ranging from $621.09 million to $655.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Heartland Express.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Heartland Express had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $154.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Heartland Express in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Heartland Express in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Heartland Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Heartland Express by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,134,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,340,000 after purchasing an additional 94,515 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Heartland Express by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,620,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,547,000 after acquiring an additional 56,561 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Heartland Express by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,213,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Heartland Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,884,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Heartland Express by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,043,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,426,000 after acquiring an additional 67,075 shares during the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HTLD stock opened at $16.61 on Friday. Heartland Express has a 1-year low of $16.22 and a 1-year high of $21.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

