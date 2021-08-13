Helex (HLX) Market Capitalization Tops $8,669.06

Helex (CURRENCY:HLX) traded up 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. During the last week, Helex has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. One Helex coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000259 BTC on exchanges. Helex has a market cap of $8,669.06 and $5,364.00 worth of Helex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Helex alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00057690 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003106 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00014989 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $424.62 or 0.00891297 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.22 or 0.00101226 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00043952 BTC.

Helex Profile

Helex (CRYPTO:HLX) is a coin. Its launch date was March 31st, 2018. Helex’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,160 coins. The official website for Helex is helex.world . Helex’s official Twitter account is @helix3_health and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Helex Corporation Ltd is a registered company in London, United Kingdom. The Helex token is a trading cryptocurrency built to be used as a payment method for all the services that Helex offersr. It is built inside the ethereum blockchain, a secure and decentralized platform that allows payments between users around the world. “

Buying and Selling Helex

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Helex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.