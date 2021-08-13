Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.27% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Helios Technologies Inc. is an industrial technology company. It develops and manufactures hydraulic and electronic control solutions. The company’s operating subsidiaries includes Sun Hydraulics, Enovation Controls and Faster Group. Its operating business segment consists of Hydraulics and Electronics. Hydraulics segment includes material handling, construction equipment, agriculture, specialized vehicles and energy. Electronics segment provides electronic control solutions. Helios Technologies Inc., formerly known as Sun Hydraulics Corporation, is based in Sarasota, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HLIO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ HLIO traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $83.73. 61,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,868. Helios Technologies has a one year low of $35.40 and a one year high of $86.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.34. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $223.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 87.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Helios Technologies will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Helios Technologies by 3.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Helios Technologies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Helios Technologies by 119.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Helios Technologies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Helios Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

