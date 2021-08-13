Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €120.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €114.00 ($134.12) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €100.73 ($118.51).

Shares of FRA HEN3 opened at €87.06 ($102.42) on Thursday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a twelve month high of €129.65 ($152.53). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €89.01.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

