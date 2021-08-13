Hertz Network 24 Hour Volume Reaches $111,102.00 (HTZ)

Hertz Network (CURRENCY:HTZ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One Hertz Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Hertz Network has a total market cap of $1.53 million and $111,102.00 worth of Hertz Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hertz Network has traded down 0.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00046730 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.36 or 0.00139926 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.95 or 0.00151714 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003420 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,476.79 or 1.00112520 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $404.92 or 0.00853850 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Hertz Network Profile

Hertz Network’s total supply is 29,037,301,331 coins and its circulating supply is 5,238,410,649 coins. Hertz Network’s official Twitter account is @hertz_network

Buying and Selling Hertz Network

