Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Acquired by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,251 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,439,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,053,121,000 after purchasing an additional 12,162,366 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,345,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,881,000 after acquiring an additional 821,451 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,535,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,621,000 after acquiring an additional 203,597 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,217,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,042,000 after acquiring an additional 661,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 130.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 9,759,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,630,000 after acquiring an additional 5,520,797 shares in the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Justin Hotard sold 44,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total value of $723,179.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total value of $1,198,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,634 shares of company stock valued at $2,501,592 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HPE shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Sunday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.79.

HPE opened at $15.21 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $16.74. The stock has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.72.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

