Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Get Hexagon AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS HXGBY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.93. 40,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,779. Hexagon AB has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $17.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.45.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $1.5403 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Hexagon AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $1.51.

About Hexagon AB (publ)

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial applications worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in-sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Hexagon AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexagon AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.