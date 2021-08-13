Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $49.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hillenbrand is a global diversified industrial company with multiple market-leading brands that serve a wide variety of industries across the globe. Hillenbrand’s portfolio is comprised of two business segments: the Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group businesses design, develop, manufacture and service highly engineered industrial equipment around the world. Batesville is a recognized leader in the North American death care industry. They pursue profitable growth and robust cash generation driving increased value for their shareholders. Hillenbrand is publicly traded on the NYSE under HI. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of HI stock opened at $44.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.24. Hillenbrand has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $52.84.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $695.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Hillenbrand will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP J Michael Whitted sold 6,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $280,902.18. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,784 shares in the company, valued at $343,040.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HI. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hillenbrand by 8.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,271,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,663,000 after purchasing an additional 99,963 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,441,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,691,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

