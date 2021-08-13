Hiveterminal Token Price Hits $0.0118 on Major Exchanges (HVN)

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One Hiveterminal Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0118 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. Hiveterminal Token has a market capitalization of $5.90 million and $1.10 million worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hiveterminal Token has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00056791 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003110 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00014882 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $423.45 or 0.00887761 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.55 or 0.00103872 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00043934 BTC.

About Hiveterminal Token

Hiveterminal Token (CRYPTO:HVN) is a coin. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hiveterminal Token’s official website is www.hiveterminal.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hiveterminal aims to open up an entirely new market that provides liquidity to SMEs that are not able to get invoice factoring from traditional institutions. Through the use of the Ethereum blockchain, Hive serves as a decentralized data room for all invoices submitted assigns a unique fingerprint to every invoice issued by tokenizing invoices and publishing them on blockchain. This makes it possible for businesses to automate their invoicing process and take advantage of factoring services. The HVN is an ERC20 token built on Ethereum that grants its holder the right to claim right over invoices on the Hive platform and obtain credit scores for certain entities which have a sufficient financial track record on the Hive blockchain. “

Hiveterminal Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiveterminal Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hiveterminal Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

