Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $4.50 and last traded at $4.53, with a volume of 4022 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.56.

The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.55).

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th.

HMPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Home Point Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Home Point Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Home Point Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Home Point Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Home Point Capital from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Home Point Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.30.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMPT. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Point Capital in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Point Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,621,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Home Point Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Home Point Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $930,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Home Point Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.33. The company has a market capitalization of $653.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.97.

About Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT)

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

