Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.680-$3.680 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $145.76 billion-$145.76 billion.
HMC stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.54. The company had a trading volume of 388,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,270. The stock has a market cap of $56.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.84. Honda Motor has a 1-year low of $23.10 and a 1-year high of $33.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.26.
Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $32.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.85 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $97.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honda Motor will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.
About Honda Motor
Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.
