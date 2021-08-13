Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.680-$3.680 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $145.76 billion-$145.76 billion.

HMC stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.54. The company had a trading volume of 388,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,270. The stock has a market cap of $56.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.84. Honda Motor has a 1-year low of $23.10 and a 1-year high of $33.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $32.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.85 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $97.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honda Motor will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This is a boost from Honda Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 29th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. Honda Motor’s payout ratio is presently 43.73%.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.