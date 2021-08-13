Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) CEO Sells $2,488,341.52 in Stock

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

HON stock opened at $231.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $155.21 and a one year high of $236.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $225.26.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.39%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HON. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

