Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) CEO Sells $2,488,341.52 in Stock

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
HON stock opened at $231.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $155.21 and a one year high of $236.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $225.26.
Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms recently weighed in on HON. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.62.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.
Honeywell International Company Profile
Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.
See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?
Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.