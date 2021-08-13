Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.52), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 40.95% and a negative net margin of 237.83%.

Shares of HOOK stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.90. The company had a trading volume of 256,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a current ratio of 7.62. Hookipa Pharma has a 52-week low of $6.86 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.67.

Get Hookipa Pharma alerts:

HOOK has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Friday, June 4th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Hookipa Pharma from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded Hookipa Pharma from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Hookipa Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hookipa Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.