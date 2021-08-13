Horizon Protocol (HZN) Hits Market Capitalization of $8.01 Million

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One Horizon Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000422 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizon Protocol has a market capitalization of $8.01 million and approximately $376,338.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Horizon Protocol has traded 22% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00046730 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.36 or 0.00139926 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.95 or 0.00151714 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003420 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,476.79 or 1.00112520 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.92 or 0.00853850 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Coin Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Horizon Protocol Coin Trading

