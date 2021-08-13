Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.950-$1.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.05 billion-$5.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.15 billion.Howmet Aerospace also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.230-$0.270 EPS.

HWM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.73.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $32.12. 994,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,290,118. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.42. The company has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 48.03 and a beta of 1.95. Howmet Aerospace has a 1 year low of $16.15 and a 1 year high of $36.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.00%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.