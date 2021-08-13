Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.950-$1.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.05 billion-$5.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.15 billion.Howmet Aerospace also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.230-$0.270 EPS.

Howmet Aerospace stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.12. 994,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,290,118. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.28. Howmet Aerospace has a 52-week low of $16.15 and a 52-week high of $36.03. The company has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.03 and a beta of 1.95.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 6.20%. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HWM shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Howmet Aerospace currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.73.

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

