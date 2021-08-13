HP (NYSE:HPQ) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of HP (NYSE:HPQ) in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $31.00 price target on the computer maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HP’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.51 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.59 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.66 EPS.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of HP from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. upgraded shares of HP from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.23.

HPQ opened at $30.40 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.34. The company has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.00. HP has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. HP had a net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 143.70%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that HP will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.21%.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $254,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HP by 176.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HP by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

