HP (NYSE:HPQ) Trading Down 3.8%

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) shares dropped 3.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $29.19 and last traded at $29.23. Approximately 139,582 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 9,706,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.40.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on HP in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.23.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.34. The company has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 143.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $254,242.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 394.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,277,085 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $135,797,000 after buying an additional 3,412,210 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in HP by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,024,707 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,291,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,708 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in HP by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,801,457 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $533,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366,800 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in HP by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,932,843 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $188,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in HP by 201.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,239,800 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $102,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165,100 shares in the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP Company Profile (NYSE:HPQ)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

