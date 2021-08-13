H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$16.87. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$16.80, with a volume of 388,985 shares traded.

HR.UN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Monday, June 28th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$18.43.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.14, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.81 billion and a PE ratio of 8.68.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

