HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.670-$1.690 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.27 billion-$1.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.24 billion.HubSpot also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.420-$0.440 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on HubSpot from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on HubSpot from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on HubSpot from $585.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on HubSpot from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on HubSpot from $697.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $625.91.

Shares of HubSpot stock traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $667.33. 353,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,147. HubSpot has a 12-month low of $260.79 and a 12-month high of $679.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a PE ratio of -358.78 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $581.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.56, for a total transaction of $4,118,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 635,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,075,495.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.75, for a total value of $295,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,905,548.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,719 shares of company stock valued at $25,638,644. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

