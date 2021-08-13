Hudbay Minerals Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.13. Cormark also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on HBM. Raymond James set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Haywood Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Hudbay Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.41.

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at C$8.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.36. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$5.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.45.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The mining company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$397.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$438.71 million.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.54%.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

