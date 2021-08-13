Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $20.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.89% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Hudson Global, Inc. provides recruitment and related talent solutions worldwide. The services offered by the Company include Permanent Recruitment, Contract Consulting, Legal eDiscovery, Recruitment Process Outsourcing and Talent Management solutions. Its clients include small to large-sized corporations and government agencies. Hudson Global, Inc., formerly known as Hudson Highland Group, Inc., is based in New York. “

Hudson Global stock opened at $18.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.22. The company has a market capitalization of $48.96 million, a PE ratio of -165.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.55. Hudson Global has a 12-month low of $9.11 and a 12-month high of $19.90.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. Hudson Global had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudson Global will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 2,000 shares of Hudson Global stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $35,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 148,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,665,074.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 1,489 shares of Hudson Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.28 per share, for a total transaction of $27,218.92. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 15,807 shares of company stock worth $291,453. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hudson Global Company Profile

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

