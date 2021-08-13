Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.34), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ HGEN traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.92. The stock had a trading volume of 937,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,523. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $999.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99 and a beta of -2.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.63. Humanigen has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $29.20.

In other Humanigen news, CEO Cameron Durrant sold 81,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $1,680,942.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward P. Jordan sold 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $295,176.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,204,670 shares of company stock valued at $40,144,010 in the last quarter. 27.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HGEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Humanigen from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.38.

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

