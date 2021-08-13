Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT) Shares Gap Up to $6.57

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NYSE:HUT) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.57, but opened at $6.86. Hut 8 Mining shares last traded at $6.85, with a volume of 38,647 shares changing hands.

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Hut 8 Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Hut 8 Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Hut 8 Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Hut 8 Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hut 8 Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $503,000. 0.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 56 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

