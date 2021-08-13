Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Price Target Raised to C$32.00 at National Bank Financial

Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

HRNNF has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Hydro One from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut shares of Hydro One from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.14.

Get Hydro One alerts:

Shares of HRNNF stock remained flat at $$25.12 on Thursday. 60 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,015. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.61. Hydro One has a 52 week low of $20.67 and a 52 week high of $25.74.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.