IBI Group (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) Price Target Increased to C$16.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

IBI Group (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) had its target price upped by Desjardins from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on IBIBF. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of IBI Group from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.42.

OTCMKTS IBIBF opened at $8.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.30. IBI Group has a 52-week low of $4.63 and a 52-week high of $9.25.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

