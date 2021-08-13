IBI Group (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) PT Raised to C$17.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

IBI Group (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of IBI Group from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Desjardins raised their price target on IBI Group from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.42.

IBI Group stock opened at $8.90 on Monday. IBI Group has a one year low of $4.63 and a one year high of $9.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.30.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

