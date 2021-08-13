ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.800-$7.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.930. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ICU Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on ICU Medical from $236.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on ICU Medical from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

ICUI traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $187.85. 121,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,414. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38 and a beta of 0.59. ICU Medical has a one year low of $176.18 and a one year high of $227.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $201.21.

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.