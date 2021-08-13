Ideaology Price Tops $0.14 on Top Exchanges (IDEA)

Ideaology (CURRENCY:IDEA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 13th. One Ideaology coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000285 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ideaology has a total market cap of $2.14 million and $362,851.00 worth of Ideaology was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ideaology has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ideaology alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00056782 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003085 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00014875 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $422.94 or 0.00888424 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.80 or 0.00104613 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00043859 BTC.

Ideaology Coin Profile

Ideaology (IDEA) is a coin. Ideaology’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,791,431 coins. Ideaology’s official Twitter account is @ideaologyio

According to CryptoCompare, “Ideaology is a Dubai-based startup that has garnered international attention by leveraging blockchain technology to revolutionize digital entrepreneurship. Built upon the technology that underpins the world’s leading cryptocurrencies, Active IDEA empowers entrepreneurs, freelancers, and project managers with an all-inclusive ecosystem to guide cutting-edge initiatives from ideation to fruition. IDEA is Erc-20, hybrid utility/payment token. Token has three main purposes on the platform. The first is providing an optional payment gateway. Secondly to hold on to Ideaology personal wallet and achieve benefits for up to 50% discount on fees and crowdfunding voting right. At last but not least, all investments on ActiveIdea crowdfunding will be made with the IDEA token. “

Buying and Selling Ideaology

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ideaology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ideaology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ideaology using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ideaology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ideaology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.