Idena Trading Down 5.3% Over Last Week (IDNA)

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One Idena coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000250 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Idena has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. Idena has a total market cap of $5.64 million and $84,654.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00047274 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.53 or 0.00139914 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00036888 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.74 or 0.00155077 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003661 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,564.24 or 1.00026090 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Idena

Idena uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 72,792,209 coins and its circulating supply is 47,480,118 coins. Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Idena’s official website is idena.io . The official message board for Idena is medium.com/@idena.network . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

