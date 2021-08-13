IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Stock Position Raised by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 112.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 232.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 30.8% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the first quarter worth $65,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEX alerts:

IEX opened at $226.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 41.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.07. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $166.51 and a 1 year high of $235.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $222.84.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.01). IDEX had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The firm had revenue of $685.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.62%.

Several analysts have recently commented on IEX shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. IDEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.71.

About IDEX

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Recommended Story: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.