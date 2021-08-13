Idle Tops 1-Day Volume of $348,299.00 (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Idle has a market capitalization of $13.23 million and $348,299.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idle coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.38 or 0.00011317 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Idle has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Idle

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,457,671 coins. Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . Idle’s official website is idle.finance

Idle Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Idle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

