iEthereum Hits Market Capitalization of $2.08 Million (IETH)

iEthereum (CURRENCY:IETH) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One iEthereum coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000248 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, iEthereum has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. iEthereum has a total market cap of $2.08 million and approximately $36.00 worth of iEthereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get iEthereum alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00056616 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003120 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00014967 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $417.44 or 0.00898616 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.62 or 0.00115437 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00043964 BTC.

About iEthereum

iEthereum (CRYPTO:IETH) is a coin. iEthereum’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. iEthereum’s official Twitter account is @iethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . iEthereum’s official website is iethereum.trade

According to CryptoCompare, “iEthereum is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token. “

Buying and Selling iEthereum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iEthereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade iEthereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase iEthereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for iEthereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iEthereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.