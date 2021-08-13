IF Bancorp, Inc. (IROQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 23rd

IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, October 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This is an increase from IF Bancorp’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.15.

IF Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 66.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of IF Bancorp stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.73. The company has a market cap of $74.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.80. IF Bancorp has a one year low of $15.03 and a one year high of $23.50.

IF Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in directing, planning, and coordinating the business activities of Iroquois Federal Savings. The firm through its subsidiary, offers variety of deposits accounts, including savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

