IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 1,259 Shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SMH opened at $260.75 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $163.57 and a 12-month high of $271.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.69.

