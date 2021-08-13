IFP Advisors Inc Sells 7,994 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 38.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,994 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in General Mills were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in General Mills by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,347,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,359,000 after acquiring an additional 9,763,868 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in General Mills by 204.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,281,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875,150 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,447,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827,146 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in General Mills by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in General Mills by 285.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 971,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,595,000 after acquiring an additional 719,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

GIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $1,548,088.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,209,930.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $58.95 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.96 and a 12 month high of $65.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.05.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 53.83%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.